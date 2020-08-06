CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and a man injured after a fire broke out in the South Austin neighborhood.
Emergency crews responded to the fire at a residence located at 1022 North Parkside Avenue around 1 a.m. Two people, living in the basement of the building, were pulled from the fire.
2 Civilians transported critical from working fire at 1022 N. Parkside. 1 patient talen to West Suburban and 1 patient taken to Loretto. No Further Info at this time.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 6, 2020
A woman in her 70s was taken to West Suburban Hospital in critical condition and she was later pronounced dead. The man, police believe to be in his late 60s, was taken to Loretto Hospital in critical condition.
The man’s condition has been stabilized.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.