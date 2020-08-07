CHICAGO (CBS)– The Indiana State Health Department reported an additional 1,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
This is a the highest daily total cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic.
The latest #COVID19 case information for Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 72,254
🔹 Total deaths: 2,821
🔹 Tests reported to ISDH: 817,104
Learn more ➡️
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) August 7, 2020
A total of 2,821 Indiana residents are confirmed to have died from COVID-19.