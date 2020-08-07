DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, covid, COVID-19, Indiana, Indiana State Health Department

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Indiana State Health Department reported an additional 1,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

This is a the highest daily total cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 2,821 Indiana residents are confirmed to have died from COVID-19.