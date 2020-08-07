CHICAGO (CBS)– One person is in custody after being involved in a shootout with police early Friday morning.
Officers saw a man running out of a business with a gun just before 2:30 a.m. near 83rd Street in the Chatham neighborhood.
The offender fired shots at an approaching squad car and the police officer returned fire.
Police said the offender was placed into custody and the handgun was recovered. No injuries were reported.
Cottage Grove Avenue is closed off between 83rd and 84th Streets as police investigate.