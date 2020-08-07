CHICAGO (CBS) — Rafi is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
He’s a two-year-old shepherd smart and active. Rafi is looking for a family to help him become comfortable and confident in his new home.
Rafi’s foster home described him as a gentle giant who is overcoming his fears of meeting new people and places. He is a comfortable, playful pup who loves to play with tennis balls and toys. Rafi also appreciates a cuddle and enjoys sprawling out for a nap.
He’s looking for an adults-only home in a quieter neighborhood with a family to make him comfortable and safe.
Rafi and other dogs and cats are available through the PAWS Chicago website. Go to the virtual adoption process section to learn more.
