CHICAGO (CBS) — Staggering numbers from the U.S. Postal Service.
The agency lost $2.2 billion in April, May and June. Officials warn the USPS could lose $20 billion over two years. The postmaster general describing the finances as “dire.”
Meanwhile, members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation wrote a letter to the postmaster, demanding answers to post office delays. At a news conference, one Beverly resident shared one theory about what might be causing the problems.
“Why are we getting new carriers everyday? That could be the problem why we’re not getting our mail. One of them told me they put these people on these routes with no training,” said Beverly resident Rita Orosco. “I think that’s wrong.”
CBS 2 reached out to a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service in Chicago about the chronic problems residents have faced with infrequent deliveries. No one has responded, but in recent weeks, he has denied any issues with mail service in our area.
Anyone with questions can call 312-983-8403.