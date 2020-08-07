Gov. JB Pritzker Announces Potential Fines For Businesses That Violate Mask And Social Distancing Requirements“This is one way for us to make sure that businesses that have been scofflaws on this subject know that there is a real penalty at the end of the line here,” Pritzker said.

Orland Park Business Helping People Mask Up During The Pandemic, Combining Safety and Style"We're glad we're able to help the community. We wish we didn't have to have this store though. We're not happy there's a pandemic."

Troubling Statistics From The United States Postal Service, Set To Lose Billions In A 'Dire' SituationCBS 2 reached out to a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service in Chicago about the chronic problems residents have faced with infrequent deliveries. No one has responded, but in recent weeks, he has denied any issues with mail service in our area.

After Her Son's Murder, A Chicago Mother Asks The Community To Speak Up And Speak Out Against Gun Violence"I understand people are in fear, but by us not saying something, to me, that allows these people to run rampant."