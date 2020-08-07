CHICAGO (CBS) — A nonprofit is helping the homeless during the pandemic.
Workers with the Westside Health Authority are handing out food and “blessing bags” at one of Chicago’s tent cities.
They said every bit helps.
“We are handing out a few different items. We’re handing out towels, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, masks, hand sanitizer, bras and underwear for the ladies,” said D’Elegant Lane of the Westside Health Authority. “Also socks, pads and diapers.”
The effort was part of the organization’s Community Service Week called “Nourishing Our Neighbors.”