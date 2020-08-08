CHICAGO (CBS) — Two police officers and two civilians were hurt in a crash in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Chicago police say around 1:30 a.m. the officers were heading to a call with their lights and siren on. As they passed through the intersection of 19th and Pulaski, a van turned, cut them off and slammed into their SUV.
The officers went to the hospital with mild injuries. The two people in the van were seriously hurt.
Charges against the 26-year-old driver of that van could still be coming.