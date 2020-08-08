HOMEWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — A 77-year-old man died Saturday morning after being shot by another resident at the South Suburban Rehabilitation Center in Homewood, police said.
Shortly after 3 a.m., Homewood police responded to the rehabilitation center at 19000 Halstead St. for a report of shots fired and found the resident with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries a short time later.
The man who died has not yet been identified while authorities try to notify family members.
Another resident is now a person of interest in the case and was taken into custody at the rehabilitation center.
The Homewood Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the unit at 708-206-3420.