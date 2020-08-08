CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re reaching the peak of our recent warmup this weekend, and humidity is climbing as well.
Temperatures reached the upper 80s on Saturday afternoon. Slightly humid conditions to start the day will grow oppressive by Sunday morning.
Saturday night also brings a chance of an isolated storm. Otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy, as temperatures fall to around 70 overnight.
Sunday’s high will reach around 90 degrees, with partly cloudy skies, and an isolated storm possible.
A few afternoon storms also are possible Monday through the middle of the week, with highs staying in the 80s through the week.