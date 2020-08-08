CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday’s temperatures will be just slightly warmer than Friday’s, but the humidity will start to climb. By 3 p.m. dew point temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Friday at 3 p.m. there was a comfortable dew point of 55. By 3 p.m. Sunday, it will be a more tropical 71 degree dew point. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 87 degrees.
Sunday is also mostly sunny but with a chance from some isolated thunderstorms. Sunday night will bring a better chance of rain.
Monday will also bring a better chance of rain with the approach of a cold front.
Tuesday will be a more comfortable 85 degrees.
Forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, SW wind 10 mph and gusting to 20. High 87
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Mild 70
Sunday: Hot and humid, Sw wind of 10 to 15 mph and gusting to 20. High 90