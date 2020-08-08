CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man is charged with driving under the influence, and violating Scott’s Law, after crashing into two Chicago Police squad cars that had stopped to respond to an unrelated collision on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Saturday morning.
Illinois State Police said, around 1:30 a.m., the CPD cars were responding to a crash on the outbound Dan Ryan near 87th Street, and were blocking the left lane with their emergency lights activated while they protected the drivers involved.
A red Volkswagen struck the rear end of one of the squad cars, pushing it into the second cruiser, police said. The officers were not injured, but the driver of the Volkswagen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the Volkswagen driver, 34-year-old Jovan A. Wade, was charged with driving under the influence, and was cited for violating Scott’s Law, which requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when it is safe to do so while approaching a vehicle with its hazard lights activated. Wade also was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions, improper lane usage, and driving without insurance.