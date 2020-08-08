By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re behind the wheel of a high performance SUV. They say it’s the most powerful standard three-row SUV, and I believe them. It goes zero to 60 in about 4.5 seconds. It’s the Dodge Durango SRT. That stands for street racing technology. You can hear it coming with dual exhaust pipes tuned to a growl you don’t normally hear from an SUV this size.
What’s under the hood of this beast is a 6.4 liter, 475 horsepower, Hemi V8. It gets your attention with a potent 470 pound-feet of torque.
A friendly vehicle when it needs to be, the SRT Durango unleashes its wild side with a push of your right food. It doesn’t stop there. The Durango offers crisp handling for a large vehicle, a tight suspension that will knock your fillings loose when in track mode, and a nice infotainment system.
The Durango SRT is the three-row SUV that will make your next trip to Jewel just a little more fun.
The Dodge Durango SRT comes in at a price around $65,000.