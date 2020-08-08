CHICAGO (CBS) — Kanye West is short the required number of valid signatures in order to get on the Illinois ballot, according to an attorney representing an objector challenging West’s petition.
The Chicago native and Independent presidential candidate turned in his petition sheets last month.
An attorney who attended the Board of Elections meeting Friday night said West was 1,300 signatures short of the minimum 2,500 signatures required to be on the ballot in November. The decision will not be finalized until August 21, according to the board.
West’s papers are also being challenged in Wisconsin.
The election commission says they were delivered too late and do not properly list West’s home address.