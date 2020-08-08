CHICAGO (CBS) — Mark your calendars for a great night of local theater streaming right into your living room. Sunday night at 6 p.m. 60 of Chicago’s brightest young professional actors will perform on YouTube Live in “The Show Will Go On!,” a benefit concert to support Chicago theaters.
The actors will be covering their favorite musical theater songs.
Donations raised will help performance spaces around the city stay open as many of them had to cancel their seasons and shows through next year.
The show can be found on this YouTube channel. Donations can be made at chicagoplays.com.