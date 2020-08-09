DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Crash, Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday morning.

He was with 17-year-old boy was driving out of the city on the Ike shortly after 12:30 a.m. when the 17-year-old lost control of his vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.

It crashed near the Austin exit and rolled over, ejecting the 15-year-old, who died at the hospital. The 17-year-old survived with minor injuries.

The Eisenhower was closed for a few hours after the crash but reopened around 6 a.m.