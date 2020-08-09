CHICAGO (CBS) — Sheltering in place and working from home can be a challenge, especially with young children who are right there with you.
CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot recently spoke with author Alyssa Rapp about her follow up to her best selling book “Leadership and Life Hacks.”
“Hacks for the New World” includes creative ways to keep the kids entertained, especially with stay-at-home, including do-it-yourself field trips
Rapp says just like kids, routines for adults are important such as committing to a workout with a group of friends via Zoom. It is something you can stick to after COVID-19.
Rapp’s new book, “Hacks for the New World,” is available now on Amazon.