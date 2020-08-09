CHICAGO (CBS) — A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late Sunday evening and overnight, but there is a better chance late Monday into Monday night – with some heavy downpours possible then.
After our steamy Sunday, it will be a muggy Monday with highs near 90° and high humidity making it feel like nearly 100°.
Somewhat cooler and more comfortable weather arrives for the middle of the week (Tuesday through Thursday) with highs near average (lower 80s). It will be drying out for the middle of the week too.
More heat and humidity is expected by next weekend.