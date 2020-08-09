CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday announced 1,382 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including eight additional confirmed deaths. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 194,080 and the total number of deaths to 7,636.
Of the eight deaths, seven were in Cook County and one was in Pulaski County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The state’s daily case rate has been steadily climbing in recent weeks, after seemingly plateauing from late May through late June. So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 95% statewide recovery rate as of Saturday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.
In the last day, labs reported 41,354 tests, bringing the state total to 3,073,988. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is 4.1%.
As of Saturday night, 1,488 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 322 in intensive care and 114 on ventilators.