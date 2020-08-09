DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A church in North Austin is helping answer the growing call of hungry families in need.

Grace and Peace Church helps distribute massive amounts of food with Gap Community Center.

About 400 families in need receive food every week through their efforts. More than 20 generous food vendors donate anywhere from four to six shipping containers of food to the food pantry.

Grace and Peace Church Pastor John Zayas said in the four months since the pandemic caused the need for food to soar, they have helped more than 20,000 families.