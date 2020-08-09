Toews, Blackhawks Into Playoffs For First Time Since 2017“We were pretty eager to get this chance and show what we can do,” Toews said after Chicago's clinching 3-2 victory over Edmonton in Game 4 of the qualifying round on Friday night.

Indians Continue Dominant Pitching In 7-1 Victory Over White SoxThe Cleveland pitching staff has allowed four runs or fewer in all 16 games this season.

White Sox Slugger Eloy Jiménez Wants To Stay In Left Field; 'I Want To Be A Complete Player'Eloy Jiménez has no interest in the designated hitter job with the Chicago White Sox. Doesn't want to hear anything about a late-inning defensive replacement, either.

Cease, White Sox Blank Indians 2-0Dylan Cease got into trouble over and over again. He also escaped each time. The young right-hander isn't a rookie anymore.

Entire Cubs-Cardinals Series Postponed After More Positive Tests For St. LouisThe Chicago Cubs' game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night in St. Louis has been postponed, after another Cardinals player tested positive for COVID-19.

White Sox Fall To Brewers As Series Is SplitChristian Yelich hit his first career inside-the-park homer and walked four times, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.