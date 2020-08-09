CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana state health officials Sunday announced another 1,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional confirmed death. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 74,328 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 2,835.
Another 206 probable deaths have been diagnosed in patients with no positive test on record, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Sunday, nearly 37% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators were available in the state.
So far 841,125 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 828,466 on Saturday.