CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot four times at a Ramada Inn in Hammond, Indiana, early Sunday morning, police confirmed.
Just before 2 a.m. police responded to the Ramada Inn at 4141 Calumet Ave. and found a 20-year-old man shot four times.
He was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His 21-year-old brother was also injured by either a bullet graze of broken glass. He was treated at St. Margaret’s Hospital.
No suspects have been identified, and the incident is being investigated.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Hammond Police Det. Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977.