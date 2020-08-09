CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (CBS) — A man was burned extensively Sunday afternoon in an accident while he was working on his personal watercraft in Cedar Lake, Indiana.
At 4:11 p.m., Cedar Lake police and fire crews were called to the 7100 block of 140th Avenue after a report that a 28-year-old man had been burned and was bleeding from the face.
Police and fire crews found the man conscious and alert, but with extensive burns to both of his arms, his face, and his chest.
Police learned that the man had been working on his personal watercraft when the watercraft backfired and caused the injuries.
The University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network took the man away in one of its helicopters, police said.