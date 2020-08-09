CHICAGO (CBS) — Neighbors in Pilsen pleaded Sunday for an end to violence after a close call this weekend.
Stray bullets narrowly missed a mother and her three young children.
The woman was inside her home on Friday when she heard gunfire. Someone shot out the windows of cars in the parking lot, and bullets were still lodged in the bricks at the Loomis Courts Apartments development near 15th and Loomis streets.
“We demand change because we cannot afford more families or mothers who are terrified even to come out and speak up,” said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th). “This is the time for change. We’re not going to cry another dead in our community. We’re not going to see another mother lose a child.”
The alderman and activists blame a variety of factors, including a lack of security and a lack of investment in the community.