CHICAGO (CBS) — New video from Chicago police shows the challenges of stopping widespread unrest overnight.

It shows dozens of looters and fewer officers to stop them outside the Nordstrom just off Michigan Avenue. Other businesses around the city had similar stories.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole spoke to one store owner afraid for his life.

A male on a Divvy bike blows through a red light and is hit by a car. He rolls up onto the hood and windshield before limping away. He seemed to be part of a group of four breaking into a convenience store frightened away by CBS 2 cameras.

Seconds earlier, the group was apparently threatening to take the life of the store’s owner Adel Elbiaadi.

“I was scared. I shake. I shake,” said Elbiaadi of Tut’s convenience store. “They said ‘get away. We have to go inside.’ I said no. And they said ‘if you don’t go we will kill you.'”

Throughout the downtown area, windows were smashed, stores were robbed and shop owners and staff once again rushed to the scene to pick up the pieces. Pharmacies with their ATMs and controlled substances seemed to be targeted, along with high end stores like Nordstrom, where escalators were littered with the goods looters dropped on their spree.

Steps away, police stood guard by a shattered lobby window. Andy and his fiance live steps away. They spent the morning cleaning debris from the surrounding sidewalks.

“It’s like seeing your backyard get trashed. Ultimately we had to do something to help out,” Andy said. “I think you can let adversity impact you in a negative way or a positive way. And this is how we are trying to make a positive impact,” Andy said.

Back at Adel’s convenience store, neighbors were helping him clean up and board up once again. The store was targeted by looters earlier in the summer and closed a few months before that because of a COVID-19 scare. In a tough moment, Chicagoan pulled together to show they care.

“He’s been closed for pretty much the whole year and he’s been trying to get back on his feet,” said River North resident Brian Dogotch. “And now another setback.”