CHICAGO (CBS)– Heat and humidity continue Monday.
Monday’s high temperatures will be in the low 90s with a sight chance for showers earlier in the day. The best chance for storms develops this afternoon as a cold front approaches.
There is a marginal chance of storms and the Chicago area could reach severe levels with damaging winds.
The cold front will bring more comfortable conditions on Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 80s.
Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s for the rest of the week with rain chances returning this weekend.