CHICAGO (CBS) — Some of the people arrested for looting downtown early Monday morning were still in custody Monday night, and a vocal group was trying to get them out.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, restrictions on access to the downtown area took effect Monday night. Most of the Chicago River bridges went up at 8 p.m. sharp, with the exception of a few, including LaSalle Street.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was careful not to call the restrictions a “curfew,” but said the perimeter will be manned by Chicago Police.

The sound of the bells ringing on the raised bridges was a reminder of the violent looting that took place in the same area six weeks ago.

Now, there is a repeat of the closures and the security perimeter after a late night and early morning of looting across downtown.

Chicago Police said the looting was a “coordinated” social media-fueled response to a non-fatal, officer-involved police shooting in Englewood on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were chasing a 20-year-old armed suspect – Latrell Allen – on foot at 57th Street and Racine Avenue when he started shooting.

Officers fired back, hitting Allen, but he’s expected to survive.

So where is the body cam? The CPD said the officers involved in this incident didn’t have them.

Outrage over the shooting was exacerbated by misinformation shared by thousands of people on social media that police had shot an unarmed 15-year-old.

“He was not a juvenile. He was not unarmed,” Mayor Lightfoot said earlier Monday.

On Monday night, Black Lives Matter Protesters gathered in front of Central (1st) Police Station at 1718 S. State St. to say that the precise details aren’t what matter.

“This is a person, a civilian who they are supposed to protect,” said Ariel Atkins of Black Lives Matter Chicago.

Atkins said these acts of looting were justified. When confronted about Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.’s tweet that the looting in Chicago “was humiliating, embarrassing, and morally wrong,” she responded: “Jesse Jackson was not there for the creation of Black Lives Matter. Jesse Jackson can keep his opinions to himself.”

Jackson will be in Chicago on Tuesday to address the looting.

The city will be strategically positioning more than 100 salt trucks and other barricades to protect critical businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies.

The bridges are expected to be lowered to traffic Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.