CHICAGO (CBS) — While the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to top the 1,000 mark, there’s been a slight drop compared to Sunday.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 1,319 new cases recorded and one confirmed death. On Sunday, public health officials said there were 1,382 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including eight additional confirmed deaths.
Public Health Officials Announce 1,319 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/pl86DW4nSH
— IDPH (@IDPH) August 10, 2020
On Monday, the IDPH said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from August 3 – August 9 is 4.1%. As of Sunday night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 138 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
So far there have been 195,399 coronavirus cases confirmed in Illinois, including 7,637 deaths.
