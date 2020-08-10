CHICAGO (CBS)– In what appears to be a widespread, coordinated attack, dozens of stores, banks and other businesses were broken into across downtown Chicago overnight. The looting spread from the Loop, up to the Near North Side.

The unrest started around 11 p.m. Sunday and cause is still unknown at this time, but it does appear to be a coordinated effort. Video shows multiple cars parked on the streets as people ran out and broke into stores. CBS 2’s Ryan Baker reports that former Bears player Patrick Mannelly witnessed the looting from his high-rise condo and saw cars driving up to a U-Haul truck and putting stolen goods into the trailer.

The Gold Coast is being looted right now. What the hell is going on @chicagosmayor ? 3:11am. WTF! pic.twitter.com/SF0x4q6LIb — Patrick Mannelly (@PatrickMannelly) August 10, 2020

“This was no accident; this wasn’t random,” Baker reported.

On Sunday on the South Side, chaos erupted in Englewood after police shot a suspect. Officers shot and wounded a suspect who was firing at them in Englewood Sunday afternoon, police said. Video showed crowds gathering about an hour later that led to tense moments with police. However, it doesn’t appear at the moment that the incident was related to the criminal activity in the Loop.

Bridges surrounding The Loop are closed to traffic. Expressway ramps leading into the downtown area are also shut down.

At one point, police were making an arrest near Lake and Michigan, when somebody drove past and shot at the officers. Police returned fire. No officers were injured and it was unclear if anybody inside the car was struck by gunfire.

8:20 a.m.

CPD Supt. David Brown said 400 officers were deployed to the downtown unrest and 13 officers were injured. He called the incident “pure criminality.” Brown is searching for surveillance video to identify offenders.

CPD UPDATE: “Car caravans…of pure criminality defended on our downtown….100 arrests…13 officers injured.” -Supt Brown. @cbschicago — Chris Tye (@TVTye) August 10, 2020

7:50 a.m.

CTA is working to restore bus and train service after downtown closures early Monday morning.

7:40 a.m.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole spoke with business owner Adel Elbiaadi who was threatened by looters on Divvy bikes. Elbiaadi’s business, Tut’s Convenience, is located at Illinois Street and LaSalle Drive. “They said if you don’t go, we will kill you,” Elbiaadi told CBS 2, shaking in fear. This is the second time Tut’s Convenience has been looted.

7:35 a.m.

Unrest and looting has expanded to northern neighborhoods. The Apple Store in Lincoln Park, located at North Avenue and Halsted Street was another hot spot for looters. Jeanette Hudson reported three men were arrested.

#LincolnPark – the Apple store at North & Halsted was another hot spot this morning. 3 males arrested after coming back for a 2nd round of looting. pic.twitter.com/fxDgUyYLIJ — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) August 10, 2020

7:25 a.m.

CBS 2’s Chris Tye is reporting live from The Loop. He reported on a box of projectiles from in the back of a truck located at Michigan Avenue and Monroe Street.

BOX OF ROCKS: We found a box of projectiles from the back of a truck at Michigan and Monroe that didn’t make it out of the chaos. Biz owners say they brought these rocks & uhauls in a coordinated & widespread looting effort. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Rp92jU7jPD — Chris Tye (@TVTye) August 10, 2020

7:25 a.m.

“None of those issues are going to be solved with what took place last night,” Fr. Michael Pfleger said in a live call with CBS 2. He said effective rebuilding of communities in necessary and the unrest last night does not focusing on the real issues.

6:50 a.m.

Video on social media illustrated the coordinated efforts. One video shows a car smashing into a store to allow people to run inside to take whatever they could find. Another video showed looters shouting “I can’t breathe,” a reference to George Floyd, who died during a police arrest in Minneapolis earlier this summer.

6:35 a.m.

Looters have returned to the Old Navy store at State and Randolph, CBS 2’s Yasmeen Hassan reports.

6:30 a.m.

Tom, the owner of Wabash Jewelers, said the looting was coordinated. “There was no anger. They politely told me that were going inside,” he said.

Tom said the looters drove up in cars, carrying bricks to break the glass. As they left, they ran to nearby U-Hauls to put the stolen loot inside.

After police left, another group showed up and broke into the store again.

“It seemed coordinated,” Tom said.

At another jewerly store down the street in Wasbash, there was blood on the sidewalk as looters cut themselves breaking glass to steal diamonds, Chris Tye reported.

6:15 a.m.

“We have lost control of our streets, and I don’t know how we will get them back,” said Ald. Brian Hopkins, whose ward includes the downtown area. He was talking live with CBS 2 when Mayor Lori Lightfoot called him, and he hung up to take that call.

6:10 a.m.

The glass doors into Macy’s were ripped “like sheets of paper” and looters took whatever they could hold, from purses to candy, Chris Tye reports.

6:00 a.m.

The Best Buy at North and Clybourn was destroyed by looters. Boxes and debris from stolen merchandise were strewn across the parking lot. “Everything is complete chaos,” reports CBS 2’s Jeanette Hudson. The damage looked more like a tornado had hit the area. The nearby Apple store was wiped clean of laptops and other devices on display. Police were seen arresting three men who were inside.

Volunteers are out cleaning up the mess left in the Best Buy parking lot near North & Sheffield. pic.twitter.com/HhpPz1Bhvf — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) August 10, 2020

Later in the morning, volunteers were cleaning up the debris outside the stores.

5:49 a.m.

Chris Tye reports that police are responding to reports that some looters may still be inside Block 37. “This is a Monday morning in Chicago. This is surreal,” said Tye, adding that the area was still recovering from looting and unrest in June after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.. Inside the mall, boxes and clothing were strewn all over the floor. Glass doors were broken everywhere.

5:41 a.m.

As the sun began to rise, it appears most of the looters have left downtown. The CTA is not running trains and buses in the Loop. All expressway ramps leading into the city have been closed.

5:40 a.m.

There are reports of a police involved shooting at Lake and Michigan. Vi Nguyen reports that no officers were injured.

5:37 a.m.

The retail stores at Block 37 have been broken into and looted. Glass was broken and people were seen running on esclators carrying stolen merchanside. Several boxes and bags were seen on Washington Street. Block 37 is connected to the CBS 2 Broadcast Center.

5:30 a.m.

Vince Gerasole reports that police have shut down several streets in the Loop.

5:10 a.m.

This is Macy’s on State Street. Looters going through the entrance on Washington Street. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/AkhpjQoo40 — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 10, 2020

Nguyen is live in The Loop and said she saw a person dragging an ATM down the street. She said she has seen many arrests, however police are outnumbered by looters.

Crowds are gathering downtown.

5:06 a.m.

Street closed off near Lake and Michigan. Red and yellow tape up. Officer involved shooting. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ROAKtGqggf — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 10, 2020

The cause of the unrest is still unknown at this time, but it does appear to be an organized event.

4:35 a.m.

Mass chaos in downtown Chicago. Hundred of people looting stores. Looters broke into a bank and ripped out the atm. They are trying to break into it. This is at State and Lake. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/oKGrMHGADP — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 10, 2020

