CHICAGO (CBS) — The exits at Torrence Avenue in Lansing and Calumet Avenue in Munster, Indiana have been closed after a night of looting and violence in Chicago.
Munster has also closed Calumet to southbound traffic, according to a post on Hammond’s Facebook page.
In a Facebook post, the Town of Munster said:
There is credible intelligence that the unrest the City of Chicago experienced last night may spread to south suburban communities.
As a result, the Town has joined our neighbors by closing our exit to the highway.
Calumet will be closed indefinitely. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and re-open as soon as it is prudent.
The Torrence Avenue exists are closed until further notice. Drivers can enter the expressway from Torrence.