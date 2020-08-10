CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police reported an officer involved shooting in The Loop Monday early morning.
According to police, officers were arresting several looters when someone in a car heading southbound on Michigan Avenue started shooting at officers.
UPDATE: CPD say officers were arresting looters when someone in a car heading south on Michigan Ave. started shooting at officers. Don’t know how many people were in the car. Officers shot back. No officers injured. Police don’t know if anyone in the car was wounded. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ZT6cDLvacV
— Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 10, 2020
Police confirmed officers returned shots during the incident at Michigan Avenue and Lake Street.
The shooting took place during looting and unrest overnight throughout downtown Chicago. Dozens of businesses were broken into during an incident that appears to be a coordinated effort.
Police involved shooting Michigan and Lake. Shots fired at police who returned fire. No officers injured. Unknown at this time if offenders were shot. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/scVQVmT7YG
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 10, 2020
No officers were injured in shooting. Police said it is unknown if offenders were shot.
This is a developing story.