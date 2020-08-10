DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police reported an officer involved shooting in The Loop Monday early morning.

According to police, officers were arresting several looters when someone in a car heading southbound on Michigan Avenue started shooting at officers.

Police confirmed officers returned shots during the incident at Michigan Avenue and Lake Street.

The shooting took place during looting and unrest overnight throughout downtown Chicago. Dozens of businesses were broken into during an incident that appears to be a coordinated effort.

No officers were injured in shooting. Police said it is unknown if offenders were shot.

This is a developing story. 