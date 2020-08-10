White Sox Fall To Cleveland After 10 Innings, Rain DelayDelino DeShields snapped a tie with a perfectly placed squeeze bunt in the 10th inning, and the Cleveland Indians topped the Chicago White Sox on Sunday night.

Ian Happ Will Be In Lineup For Cubs On Consistent BasisWhen the Cubs do get back on the field, you can expect to see Ian Happ in the lineup on a consistent basis.

Collin Morikawa Stuns Golf's Stars With Historic PGA Championship VictoryBesting a stacked leaderboard and some of the biggest names in the sport with a pair of all-time shots on the back nine, 23-year-old Collin Morikawa pulled off a stunner on Sunday, shooting a 6-under 64 in the final round at TPC Harding Park to win the 2020 PGA Championship.

Toews, Blackhawks Into Playoffs For First Time Since 2017“We were pretty eager to get this chance and show what we can do,” Toews said after Chicago's clinching 3-2 victory over Edmonton in Game 4 of the qualifying round on Friday night.

Indians Continue Dominant Pitching In 7-1 Victory Over White SoxThe Cleveland pitching staff has allowed four runs or fewer in all 16 games this season.

White Sox Slugger Eloy Jiménez Wants To Stay In Left Field; 'I Want To Be A Complete Player'Eloy Jiménez has no interest in the designated hitter job with the Chicago White Sox. Doesn't want to hear anything about a late-inning defensive replacement, either.