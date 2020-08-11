CHICAGO (CBS) — After a slight dip on Monday, the latest number of coronavirus cases in Illinois shows another increase.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 1,549 new COVID-19 cases. There were another 20 deaths. On Monday, that number was at 1,319 with one death.
According to the IDPH, Illinois has recorded 196,948 cases, including 7,657 deaths. The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 4 through August 10 is 4.1%.
In neighboring Indiana, COVID-19 cases numbers continue to climb as state health officials reported 884 new cases and 25 deaths on Tuesday.
