DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, IDPH, Illinois, Illinois Department of Public Health

CHICAGO (CBS) —  After a slight dip on Monday, the latest number of coronavirus cases in Illinois shows another increase.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 1,549 new COVID-19 cases. There were another 20 deaths. On Monday, that number was at 1,319 with one death.

According to the IDPH, Illinois has recorded 196,948 cases, including 7,657 deaths. The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 4 through August 10 is 4.1%.

In neighboring Indiana, COVID-19 cases numbers continue to climb as state health officials reported 884 new cases and 25 deaths on Tuesday.

 