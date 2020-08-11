CHICAGO (CBS) — Class returns to session Wednesday in person in Munster, Indiana. Families can still choose to opt their child out in favor of e-learning, but many of them are ready to get back into a school routine.

With deep restrictions, some reservations and thousands of pounds of cleaning products on hand, the district says they are ready after the summer break kids actually want to come to an end.

“I just want to go back and see my friends,” said Caitlin Bochenek.

It’s that nudge that seems to have some Munster parents OK with it.

“Routing is huge, and after last spring they definitely need it,” said parent Abbey Burke.

Parents like Burke waited to decide until the district laid out deep details, such as photos of socially distanced classrooms and rules. Rules include: mask removal only when socially distanced, lunch eaten in classrooms, recess periods separated by grade and classroom, and outside classes where possible.

“I feel our school district has done everything possible,” said nurse practitioner Jill Colontuono. “I’m very satisfied.”

And for those not satisfied, e-learning continues. Tutorials show what continued at-home learning will look like.

“I ended up changing my mind and decided to keep them home,” said Clair Kobus.

The Kobus family was concerned over recent spikes and extensive family contact.

“We see my mom a lot,” said Greg Kobus. “She has lung probelms. COVID is a bad thing for her, so we don’t want to bring anything around her. So we decided to keep them home.”

And in Indiana there is pressure on districts to open up in some fashion.

“Current state law stipulates that school will receive 85% of the normal foundation funding for any students who receives at least half of his or her instruction virtually,” Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, reminded school leaders.

The law could be changed in the fall.

“However,” the senator writes, “there is no guarantee that an exception will be made.

The governor is looking into ways to remove that restriction, which would cost each district 15% per pupil in state funding. In the district 65% of student will be back on campus Wednesday.

While school will be open to all, sporting events won’t. Football, which will be played in Indiana in the fall, is not allowing fans at their scrimmage Friday between Munster and Portage.