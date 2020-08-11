DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police said they found guns and burglary tools after pulling over a box truck for an improper lane change in River North Monday night.

The CPD announced Tuesday that Public Transportation officers recovered two dangerous guns and the tools when they pulled over the box truck at Clark Street and Grand Avenue.

Two men were arrested and were facing multiple charges.

The arrests happened the night after widespread looting in several central areas of Chicago, including River North.