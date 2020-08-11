After Monday Night Looting, Minority Business Owner Fears She Won't Be Able To ReopenWe spoke with minority business owner on the Magnificent Mile who said she had plenty of video evidence. But she now worries that her business won't survive long enough to see the looters punished.

Surveying Storm Damage: Trees Crash Down, Brick Garage Blown Away In Schorsch VillageThe storm on Monday afternoon brought a tornado to Rogers Park, but the damage was widespread throughout the city and beyond – with trees down, homes and cars hit, and even a brick garage blown away.

Family Wants Answers After Man Dies Following Contact With Live Wire In South SuburbsFrancisco Rice was simply walking down the street, and now he is dead after crossing paths with a downed power line in the southern suburbs.

Police Find Guns, Burglary Tools After Pulling Over Box Truck In River NorthPolice said they found guns and burglary tools after pulling over a box truck for an improper lane change in River North Monday night.