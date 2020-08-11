CHICAGO (CBS) — Police said they found guns and burglary tools after pulling over a box truck for an improper lane change in River North Monday night.
The CPD announced Tuesday that Public Transportation officers recovered two dangerous guns and the tools when they pulled over the box truck at Clark Street and Grand Avenue.
#ChicagoPolice Public Transportation officers recovered two dangerous firearms last night near Grand Ave & Clark St after stopping a box truck for improper lane change. Burglary tools in the truck were also recovered. Two offenders were taken into custody and charged accordingly. pic.twitter.com/r85TUYCKsF
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 11, 2020
Two men were arrested and were facing multiple charges.
The arrests happened the night after widespread looting in several central areas of Chicago, including River North.