CHICAGO (CBS) — The Ronald McDonald House in Streeterville was among the establishments targeted during looting in Chicago early Monday morning.
The facility provides a home and resources to families while a child receives treatment at local hospitals.
Vandals struck the facility at 211 E. Grand Ave. near Lurie Children’s Hospital as families were sleeping inside. Several windows were smashed, and the front door had to be boarded up.
For a while, residents were placed on lockdown while the commotion was happening right outside.
“We’re here for families at all times – whether there’s a pandemic or civil unrest, we need to make sure that we are here allowing families to get the rest they need while they have a child in the hospital seeking care, and so it’s so important that anything that might be going on outside, we maintain our care for families,” said Lisa Mitchell of Ronald McDonald House.
No appointments or treatments were missed because of the incident.