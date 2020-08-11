Chicago Weather: Full Sun WednesdayWith the front through, and dry air in place, conditions will be quiet for a while.

Ronald McDonald House Near Lurie Children's Hospital Was Among Looters' TargetsThe Ronald McDonald House in Streeterville was among the establishments targeted during looting in Chicago early Monday morning.

After Monday Morning Looting, Minority Business Owner Fears She Won't Be Able To ReopenWe spoke with minority business owner on the Magnificent Mile who said she had plenty of video evidence. But she now worries that her business won't survive long enough to see the looters punished.

Surveying Storm Damage: Trees Crash Down, Brick Garage Blown Away In Schorsch VillageThe storm on Monday afternoon brought a tornado to Rogers Park, but the damage was widespread throughout the city and beyond – with trees down, homes and cars hit, and even a brick garage blown away.