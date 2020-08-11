CHICAGO (CBS) — Ahead of the second game in their series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, the White Sox reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson from the 10-day injured list.
They also placed infielder Leury García on the list with a sprained left thumb.
Anderson went on the list on Aug. 1 with a strained right groin. He has appeared in seven games this season, going 10-30 with four doubles, one homerun, and one RBI. He has led the major leagues with a .335 average in 2019, joining Luke Appling – who had a .338 average in 1936 – as the only players in White Sox history to do so.
García, 29, is hitting .271 with one double, three home runs, eight RBIs, four walks and six runs in 16 games this season.
He has made nine starts at shortstop, five starts at second base, and one in right field, the White Sox said.
The White Sox lost 5-1 to the Tigers on Monday night.