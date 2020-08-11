CHICAGO (CBS)– A 55-year-old woman was hit and killed by an SUV in the River North neighborhood Monday night.
The woman was standing on the corner at State and Hubbard streets, about to cross the street, when a silver Ford Explorer hit her.
The woman was dragged by the SUV and died at the scene.
Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver got away.
Police said a second victim, a 20-year-old female, was transported in good condition to Northwestern Hospital. She has been treated and released.
The incident took place around 10:30 p.m.