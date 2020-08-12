CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University will be providing mostly online only instruction and limiting residency hall occupancy during the fall term, as a result of a “consistently worsening national and local public health outlook” due to COVID-19.
In an email to university staff, “DePaul has decided to further reduce student on-campus presence in the fall. With few exceptions for pedagogical reasons, the vast majority of courses will now be delivered online in the fall term and residence hall occupancy will be limited for the time being.”
In the coming days, colleges will revise the list of courses to be offered on campus. To reduce the density of people on campus, DePaul residence halls will not be available for most students who planned to live there. Residential students will receive a message from Housing with more information about refunds and an online form to apply for an exception.
Most DePaul buildings will be accessible, including faculty offices. Library services will still be available. Some computer labs will be open.