CHICAGO (CBS) — A man stood charged with murder and other counts Wednesday after a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in River North.
Edgar Roman, 25, is accused of striking Zoraleigh Ryan, 55, with his sport-utility vehicle at State and Hubbard streets on Monday night.
Ryan was dragged about half a block and died at the scene. She lived in Chandler, Arizona, and visiting family in Chicago.
A 20-year-old woman was also injured in the hit-and-run. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was expected to recover.
Roman was apprehended in the 4600 block of North Pulaski Road at 11:22 p.m. Monday, about an hour after the hit-and-run.
In addition to murder, Roman was charged with two counts of attempted murder, and felony counts of disorderly conduct for a false report and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.