By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Chicago, ComEd, storms

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two days after storms hit the Chicago area, many are still without power and left to deal with widespread damage.

As of early Wednesday morning. ComEd reported 6,911 active power outages. Outages range from the Chicago area to Ottawa, Illinois and are impacting thousands.

ComEd says power should be restored on Saturday at the latest.

A tornado touched down in Rogers Park during Monday’s storm, the National Weather Service confirmed. Strong winds and rain left downed trees and debris, causing damage.