CHICAGO (CBS)– Two days after storms hit the Chicago area, many are still without power and left to deal with widespread damage.
As of early Wednesday morning. ComEd reported 6,911 active power outages. Outages range from the Chicago area to Ottawa, Illinois and are impacting thousands.
Crews are working diligently to restore power as quickly & safely as possible. Some neighbors may be restored before others, due to different transformers providing power to different sections of the neighborhood. Please continue to monitor https://t.co/scCMO6uHAt for updates. pic.twitter.com/HM6UJqwHR6
ComEd says power should be restored on Saturday at the latest.
A tornado touched down in Rogers Park during Monday’s storm, the National Weather Service confirmed. Strong winds and rain left downed trees and debris, causing damage.