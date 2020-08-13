CHICAGO (CBS)– AMC will be reopening select theatres on August 20 after closing due to COVID-19 concerns.
In celebration of AMC’s 100th Anniversary on opening day, select locations will be offering the same pricing offered in 1920 at just 15 cents, plus sales tax.
The following theatres will be reopening throughout the Chicago area:
- AMC River East 21
- AMC Hawthorn 12
- AMC South Barrington 24
- AMC Oakbrook Center 12
- AMC Yorktown 18
- AMC Ford City 14
- AMC Northbrook Court 14
- AMC Crestwood 18
- AMC 600 North Michigan 9
- AMC Streets Of Woodfield 20
- AMC Naperville 16
- AMC Schererville 16
- AMC Village Crossing 18
Safety measures will be in place and masks must be worn at all times. For cleaning services and COVID-19 protocol, visit AMC’s website.