CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clear skies and light winds through the night.
The low for Thursday night is 67.
High pressure remains in place Friday, blocking weather disturbances from moving our way.
An upper-level storm will pass over southern Illinois, but we expect to stay dry as the rain stays south.
The high for Friday is 88, Saturday 89.
A front over the weekend could bring showers and thunderstorms late day Saturday into the night. But the moisture field ahead of that system is not all that impressive.
Look for clearing for Sunday with a high of 85.