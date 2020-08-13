CHICAGO (CBS)– A warmup is in effect and will continue into the weekend.
Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s, near 90, with sunny skies all day on Thursday and Friday.
A bit warmer and a touch more humid today but still awesome for August. Look for highs in the upper 80s. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/FgbvpsOKPf
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) August 13, 2020
As the warming trend continues, a scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible over the weekend. Mostly dry conditions can be expected.
Turning up the heat and humidity a notch for the weekend. Highs near 90°. A cooler pattern kicks in next week with highs sliding into the 70s by Tuesday. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/h0RhoxcWdM
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) August 13, 2020
A cooler pattern kicks in next week with highs sliding into the 70s by Tuesday.