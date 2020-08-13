DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A warmup is in effect and will continue into the weekend.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s, near 90, with sunny skies all day on Thursday and Friday.

As the warming trend continues, a scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible over the weekend. Mostly dry conditions can be expected.

A cooler pattern kicks in next week with highs sliding into the 70s by Tuesday.