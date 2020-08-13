CHICAGO (CBS) — For the fourth time in the past week, Indiana is reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 daily cases. Until last week, the state had never cracked 1,000 cases in a day.
According to state health department data released Thursday, there were 1,046 new cases and 20 new deaths across the state. In Lake County, there were 96 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday and two more deaths. Statewide, 3,105 Hoosiers have died of COVID; in Lake County it’s 283, or 9% of the state total. In terms of total cases, there are now 77,565 across the state and 7,840 in Lake County, or 10.1% of the total. Only Marion County has more cases and deaths.
The seven-day daily case average stands at 71 in Lake County, about three times the number in June. Porter County is also seeing a rise in daily cases, currently at 22 on average.
As children begin to return to school, the percentage of cases among people under age 20 continues to increase. In Lake County it’s 10.4% and in Porter, it’s 12.4%.
Hospitalizations in Northwest Indiana also continue to rise slowly–from 83 COVID patients in late June to 167 currently. About 38% of the area’s ICU beds (a total of 113) remain available.