CHICAGO (CBS) — The man who oversaw the Illinois unemployment system during the height of the pandemic, and was widely criticized for the agency’s response, has resigned.
Tom Chan was acting director of the Illinois Department of Unemployment Security until a permanent replacement was named last month.
He has now left IDES altogether.
The leadership change came as the CBS 2 Investigators revealed Chan had been the subject of multiple internal complaints.
But IDES so far has refused to release details about those complaints, giving us only heavily blacked-out documents in response to our public records request.