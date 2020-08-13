CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois state Sen. Terry Link (D-Vernon Hills) was indicted Thursday on federal tax evasion charges.
Link was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s office with being dishonest on his 2016 Federal Income Tax return, claiming his total income was $264,450 when he knew his total income was much more.
Link was first elected in 1996, and represents several north suburban communities in his district. He serves as the assistant majority leader in the state senate.
While this does not enter into the indictment filed Thursday, Link reportedly played a role in the case against former state Sen. Luis Arroyo.
Last year, Arroyo was charged with one count of federal program bribery. Federal prosecutors said he was caught on tape paying a $2,500 bribe to a state senator who was wearing a wire for the feds.
The feds say Arroyo had agreed to pay the senator $2,500 a month for up to a year in exchange for the senator’s support of sweepstakes-related legislation that would benefit one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients.
The charges against Arroyo do not identify the senator involved in the case, identifying the lawmaker only as “Cooperating Witness 1.” But that witness has been identified by multiple news outlets as Link.