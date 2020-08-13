CHICAGO (CBS) — Lincoln Park High School on Thursday became the latest to vote against police officers remaining in the building.

The Local School Council at Lincoln Park, 2001 N. Orchard St., held a Zoom meeting Thursday night to hear the concerns of students and alumni. The students said school resource officers – commonly known as SRO’s, do not make them feel safer.

They called for police to be removed from the building.

The LSC went on to vote 7-3 in favor of removing the officers.

Concerns about officers in schools have increased over the past few months, and there have been numerous calls to defund the police.

This led Chicago Public Schools to reexamine criteria for school resource officers. It’s up to each individual school to decide whether to keep the officers.

Numerous other Chicago public schools have also voted to remove school resource officers.

According to multiple published reports, they include Back of the Yards College Prep, 2111 W. 47th St.; Roberto Clemente Community Academy, 1147 N. Western Ave.; Curie Metropolitan High School, 4959 S. Archer Ave.; John Hancock College Preparatory High School, 4304 W. 56th St.; Benito Juarez Community Academy, 1450 W. Cermak Rd.; Lane Tech College Prep, 2501 W. Addison St.; Stephen Tyng Mather High School, 5835 N. Lincoln Ave.; Northside College Prep, 5501 N. Kedzie Ave.; Theodore Roosevelt High School, 3436 W. Wilson Ave.; Nicholas Senn High School, 5900 N. Glenwood Ave.; Uplift Community High School, 900 W. Wilson Ave.; and George Washington High School, 3535 E. 114th St.

In June, the Chicago School Board voted down a bid to remove police officers from Chicago Public Schools districtwide.

But a week later, aldermen picked up the debate and the chair of the City Council Public Safety Commmittee said he expects aldermen will get to vote on the hot-button issue.