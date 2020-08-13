CHICAGO (CBS)– In northwest Indiana, a grieving mother is pleading with the public, hoping for information that can lead to her two-year-old daughter’s killer.
The 2-year-old girl died, two days after she was shot in the head, caught in a crossfire in Hammond, Indiana.
The girl, who police have identified only as “Jo Jo,” was in a car with her mother on the 3300 block of Craig Drive around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when shots were fired, and a bullet struck the girl in the head.
Police said it appeared Jo Jo was caught in the crossfire between two shooters, and neither she nor her mother had any connection to either suspect. Her mother was not injured.
Hammond detectives are working with the FBI to find the shooter. On Thursday, Jo Jo’s mother joined investigators at a news conference asking that anyone who knows anything come forward.
Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Hammond detectives at 219-852-2906, or to email detectives@hammondpolice.com