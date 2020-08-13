CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday released new video as they are trying to track down looters from this week’s mayhem on the Magnificent Mile.
The latest video shows looting going on at the Victoria’s Secret PINK store at the Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave.
The looting in this specific case happened between 2 and 2:30 a.m. Monday, police said.
In the video, one woman busts through the glass at the clothing store, and another woman follows and starts filling her bag with whatever she can grab.
The first woman then unlocks the door and lets in a couple more women.
Police are hoping someone will recognize the womaen and help bring them to justice.
The looting early Monday took place most notably in the Loop, the Magnificent Mile, Streeterville, River North, and the area around North and Sheffield avenues.
Anyone with information regarding information this or other looting incidents Monday morning is asked to call the Chicago Police Looting Task Force at (312) 744-8263, or email 630lootingtaskforce@chicagopolice.org. The public can also always submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.