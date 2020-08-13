DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Carol Stream on Thursday were searching for a man they say tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl last week.

The incident happened at 8:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, around Flint Trail and Niagara Street, Carol Stream police said.

Police said a man tried to wrap his arms forcefully around the girl’s waist and pick her up upon approaching her from behind.

Three other children who were with the girl rushed to her defense, and the man let the girl go, police said.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid- to late 20s with a dark complexion, standing 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall with a slender athletic build, a full beard, thick eyebrows, thick arm hair, and a deep voice. He was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt with bright white lettering and a phone number on the back and unknown company name on the front, and gray pants, police said.

The man rode off from the scene on a bicycle with a thin frame and tires. It was silver, blue, or light blue in color with a basket or shelf behind the seat.

Police have released a sketch.

An investigation determined that in July 2019, a similarly-described man followed a 17-the girl home and asked to come inside, and rode away on a bicycle when she refused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carol Stream Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit.