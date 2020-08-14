CHICAGO (CBS) — Napa the golden retriever has more than 180,000 followers on Instagram tracking her every move. Now she is coming to your television. You could say the four-legged sensation has a nose for TV.

Chicago’s star golden retriever is making her prime time debut thanks to one of her little quirks caught on camera.

“If she’s tired she will just lay on top of people,” said Napa’s dog dad Logan Drumhiller. It’s funny. It all started when she was a puppy

But Napa is no stranger to the small screen. She’s known how to work a camera from the beginning, and three years of fluffy videos later, she has nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram.

“She’s quite “pupular” as we like to say,” said Napa’s dog mom Celeste Drumhiller.

The Drumhillers chalk up her big following to her even bigger personality.

“We don’t go out of our way to stage videos and do funny things,” said Logan. “She just naturally does them every day, so she makes it really easy for us to find videos to post. When she gets really excited she’ll chatter her mouth like a person talking.”

She can drive. She can fly. She can have play fetch with a human or all by herself. The golden retriever is not only on Instagram but also Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and even in on the millennial TikTok. And in a time when people are more isolated than ever, Napa’s wide social footprint has allowed her quirky little moments to bring smiles around the world.

“One of the most common messages we get is how Napa will brighten someone’s day or bring some joy,” said Celeste. “Her videos are very lighthearted and very sweet.”

“It’s humbling that people look to us for a source of joy,” said Logan.

Another fun fact: In just a couple of months Napa will be turning three, which is 21 in dog years, so of course her dog parents are going to have beer themed dog treats for her.

Catch Napa and all of The Greatest #AtHome Videos with Cedric the Entertainer Friday night at 7 on CBS 2.